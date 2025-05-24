Left Menu

Controversial Remarks on Pahalgam Tragedy by BJP MP

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra sparked controversy with his comments suggesting that tourists in the Pahalgam terror attack should have fought back, and that women who lost their husbands lacked the spirit of warrior women. He also implied that Agniveer training might have reduced casualties.

Updated: 24-05-2025 21:36 IST
  • India

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra has triggered a heated debate with his recent comments regarding the tragic Pahalgam terror attack. He questioned why the tourists, who perished, did not fight back against the terrorists and criticized the women, whose husbands were killed, for lacking the 'veerangna' spirit.

During an event marking the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, Jangra suggested that if the tourists had undergone Agniveer training, it might have lowered the number of casualties. He emphasized that the women should have acted like warrior women, citing historical figures for inspiration.

Jangra's comments have drawn criticism, as he remarked that had the tourists fought back, fewer lives would have been lost. This controversial stance has reignited discussions on the preparedness and responses to terror threats in sensitive areas.

