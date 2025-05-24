Left Menu

NDA Conclave: Operation Sindoor and Caste Census Take Center Stage

The NDA conclave, attended by Prime Minister Modi and several leaders, focuses on honoring Operation Sindoor and caste enumeration. With discussions on governance and future events, the meeting will highlight BJP's commitment to social justice and national security.

The upcoming NDA conclave, set for Sunday, will see significant discussions among key political figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The focus will be on Operation Sindoor and the government's decision to conduct a caste census, marking a pivotal point in the NDA agenda.

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, leading the BJP's governance efforts, emphasized resolutions lauding the armed forces for Operation Sindoor's success. Additionally, the government's commitment to a caste enumeration in the next census is set to receive praise, positioning the BJP as champions of social justice.

With nearly 20 chief ministers, 18 deputy CMs, and central figures like Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah attending, the conclave will also discuss upcoming milestones, including Modi's government's first anniversary in its third term and key historical events like the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.

