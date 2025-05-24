Left Menu

Bihar's Future: NDA's Double-Engine Pledge vs. 'Jungle Raj'

Union Minister Nityanand Rai expressed confidence in the NDA's continued leadership in Bihar, criticizing the RJD for its past governance. Union Minister Giriraj Singh echoed the sentiment, highlighting PM Modi and Nitish Kumar's development plans under a double-engine government. Bihar's assembly elections await officially announced dates.

Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, voiced strong confidence in Bihar's support for the NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar amid looming assembly elections. Rai criticized the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), citing public aversion to its alleged family-driven 'jungle raj' governance.

Highlighting the state's progress, Rai told reporters that the electorate is focused on development and their children's future. He dismissed RJD leader Lalu Yadav's recurring electoral ambitions, pointing to NDA's significant victories in past regional and national polls. Rai further backed his optimism by participating in the Tiranga Yatra in Nalanda district.

Echoing this sentiment, Union Minister Giriraj Singh lauded the 'double-engine government' approach steered by PM Modi and Nitish Kumar, which he claims has attracted major projects to Bihar, unlocking new developmental pathways. Singh asserted that Bihar's growth is crucial for India's success and criticized Lalu Prasad Yadav's past governance, warning against a return to 'dark times'.

