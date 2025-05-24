Left Menu

Jaishankar Strengthens India-Germany Ties with High-Level Talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Germany for discussions with top officials, enhancing India-Germany Strategic Partnership. The visit included talks on defence, AI, and green development, and reaffirmed both nations' commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation. The trip marked 25 years of partnership amidst a renewing federal government in Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:59 IST
  • Germany

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in crucial discussions with Germany's top officials as part of his Berlin visit, emphasizing the ongoing strength of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. This visit is seen as a priority for both nations as they celebrate 25 years of partnership.

During the visit, Jaishankar met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, holding talks that covered bilateral cooperation across defense, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development. The discussions also aimed at further bolstering India-EU ties, including the swift conclusion of a Free Trade Agreement.

Jaishankar's meetings with government and Parliamentary members, alongside a think-tank dialogue at DGAP, focused on strengthening economic, technological, and political ties. Both countries share perspectives on regional and global challenges, pledging commitment to multipolar, rule-based international order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

