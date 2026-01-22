India and Brazil Ignite Strategic Partnership Under Modi and Lula's Leadership

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday that he engaged in a conversation with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, expressing his eagerness to welcome him to India soon.

Modi stated on X that he was 'glad' to speak with President Lula, emphasizing the robust momentum in the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership, which is expected to reach new milestones in the upcoming year.

President Lula, during his confirmation last August, slated a state visit to India for early 2026 and hinted at initiating talks among the BRICS nations regarding tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)