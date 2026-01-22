India and Brazil Ignite Strategic Partnership Under Modi and Lula's Leadership
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaffirm the strong ties between their nations as Lula prepares for a state visit to India in 2026. They discussed the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership and potential discussions with BRICS on U.S. tariffs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:11 IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday that he engaged in a conversation with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, expressing his eagerness to welcome him to India soon.
Modi stated on X that he was 'glad' to speak with President Lula, emphasizing the robust momentum in the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership, which is expected to reach new milestones in the upcoming year.
President Lula, during his confirmation last August, slated a state visit to India for early 2026 and hinted at initiating talks among the BRICS nations regarding tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.
(With inputs from agencies.)
