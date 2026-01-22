Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lula's Strategic Partnership for the Global South

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva emphasized the importance of their countries' strategic partnership and cooperation in advancing the interests of the Global South. They discussed reformed multilateralism for shared challenges and highlighted significant progress in diverse bilateral cooperation areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:48 IST
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lula's Strategic Partnership for the Global South
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a vital dialogue with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation and addressing global challenges.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress in their strategic partnership, both leaders underscored the necessity of reformed multilateralism in overcoming shared obstacles.

The conversation, which referenced their previous meetings, highlighted advances in various cooperation fields, setting the stage for future growth in trade, investment, technology, and other sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

Rethinking Cabin Comfort: The Economy Squeeze in Air Travel

 Global
2
Trump Administration Expands Controversial Mexico City Policy

Trump Administration Expands Controversial Mexico City Policy

 Global
3
Zelenskyy Urges European Allies to Strengthen Stance Against Russian Aggression

Zelenskyy Urges European Allies to Strengthen Stance Against Russian Aggress...

 Switzerland
4
Jack Smith Faces Intense Scrutiny Over Prosecutions Against Trump: Allegations of Political Bias

Jack Smith Faces Intense Scrutiny Over Prosecutions Against Trump: Allegatio...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026