Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lula's Strategic Partnership for the Global South
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva emphasized the importance of their countries' strategic partnership and cooperation in advancing the interests of the Global South. They discussed reformed multilateralism for shared challenges and highlighted significant progress in diverse bilateral cooperation areas.
22-01-2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a vital dialogue with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation and addressing global challenges.
Expressing satisfaction with the progress in their strategic partnership, both leaders underscored the necessity of reformed multilateralism in overcoming shared obstacles.
The conversation, which referenced their previous meetings, highlighted advances in various cooperation fields, setting the stage for future growth in trade, investment, technology, and other sectors.
