Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lula's Strategic Partnership for the Global South

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a vital dialogue with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation and addressing global challenges.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress in their strategic partnership, both leaders underscored the necessity of reformed multilateralism in overcoming shared obstacles.

The conversation, which referenced their previous meetings, highlighted advances in various cooperation fields, setting the stage for future growth in trade, investment, technology, and other sectors.

