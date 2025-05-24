Left Menu

All-Party Delegation Exposes Pakistan's Terror Links

Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Ali Khatana, as part of an all-party delegation, urged global exposure of Pakistan's role in terrorism. The delegation, led by BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, aims to convey India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism under PM Modi to European countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 23:28 IST
All-Party Delegation Exposes Pakistan's Terror Links
BJP leader Gulam Ali Katana (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to address global terrorism concerns, Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Ali Khatana, part of an all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, emphasized the need to expose Pakistan's involvement in cross-border terrorism. Khatana criticized Pakistan for derailing the Muslim community's image by supporting terrorism and jeopardizing innocent lives.

Speaking to ANI, Khatana expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the Indian Armed Forces for dismantling Pakistan's terrorist infrastructure following the Pahalgam attack. 'Pakistan has become a virtual contractor of terrorism, murdering democracy and killing civilians. This truth must reach the world community,' stated the BJP official.

The delegation, including members from various political parties, plans to visit key European nations. Their objective: to communicate India's unified stance against terrorism and highlight the country's zero-tolerance policy under PM Modi. The team includes prominent members from BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, and other political factions, uniting under one cause: combating terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025