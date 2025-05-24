All-Party Delegation Exposes Pakistan's Terror Links

In a bold move to address global terrorism concerns, Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Ali Khatana, part of an all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, emphasized the need to expose Pakistan's involvement in cross-border terrorism. Khatana criticized Pakistan for derailing the Muslim community's image by supporting terrorism and jeopardizing innocent lives.

Speaking to ANI, Khatana expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the Indian Armed Forces for dismantling Pakistan's terrorist infrastructure following the Pahalgam attack. 'Pakistan has become a virtual contractor of terrorism, murdering democracy and killing civilians. This truth must reach the world community,' stated the BJP official.

The delegation, including members from various political parties, plans to visit key European nations. Their objective: to communicate India's unified stance against terrorism and highlight the country's zero-tolerance policy under PM Modi. The team includes prominent members from BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, and other political factions, uniting under one cause: combating terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)