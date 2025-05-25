Left Menu

Tej Pratap Yadav's Facebook Hacked: A Controversial Post Ignites Public Attention

Tej Pratap Yadav, the former Bihar minister, claimed his Facebook page was hacked after a post about a supposed relationship went viral. He refuted the post, calling it an attempt to defame him. The controversial situation stirred public and media responses, with reminders of his past marriage troubles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-05-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 00:48 IST
In a recent development, former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav has stated that his Facebook page was hacked after a controversial post about his personal life surfaced, leading to widespread scrutiny.

The post, which included a picture of Yadav with a woman, claimed a long-term relationship, stirring reactions on social media, much to the chagrin of Yadav, who called this a slanderous act against him and his family.

Yadav, who is the elder son of RJD president Lalu Prasad, urged his followers to disregard the rumors, emphasizing that the post and the attached claims are false, though there's no confirmation of a formal police complaint yet.

