NDA Leadership Conclave Discusses Good Governance and Key National Initiatives
A conclave of NDA chief ministers and deputy CMs, attended by Prime Minister Modi and senior Cabinet officials, discussed Operation Sindoor, caste enumeration, and good governance. The leaders are set to pass resolutions to commend Operation Sindoor and plan for the Modi government's first anniversary, Yoga Day, and Emergency's 50th anniversary.
- Country:
- India
A day-long conclave of NDA chief ministers and their deputies commenced on Sunday, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Cabinet colleagues. Key discussions revolved around Operation Sindoor, caste enumeration, and marking the first anniversary of Modi's third-term government, as organized by the BJP.
The BJP announced agendas to pass resolutions congratulating the armed forces on the success of Operation Sindoor and to endorse the central government's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census, as stated by Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, head of the BJP's good governance department.
Significant time will be allocated to presentations by NDA state CMs showcasing best governance practices. Additional deliberations will focus on upcoming events, including the Modi government's first anniversary, a decade of International Yoga Day, and the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.
