Minister Jitendra Singh Salutes Valor and Medical Excellence at Military Hospital
Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited a military hospital, applauding the courage of injured security personnel after skirmishes with Pakistan. He praised Brigadier Fayaz Ahmad and his medical team for their prompt actions, ensuring lives were saved and soldiers swiftly returned to duty. Singh affirmed government support for the armed forces.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jitendra Singh paid a visit to a military hospital on Sunday, meeting security personnel injured in clashes with Pakistan following Operation Sindoor. The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office expressed his admiration for the soldiers' bravery and the medical team's rapid response led by Brigadier Fayaz Ahmad.
Singh lauded the injured personnel for their courage and resilience, stating, "The nation is indebted to them." He also commended the medical team's prompt and precise interventions that not only saved lives but also ensured many soldiers could return to the frontline.
Expressing his support for the armed forces, Singh assured that the government would provide necessary facilities for the soldiers' recovery. His visit emphasized the heroic spirit of the soldiers and the exemplary performance of the medical specialists during critical times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian armed forces remain in high state of operational readiness; all hostile actions effectively countered: Wng Cdr Vyomika Singh.
Indian armed forces carried out precision strike only at identified military targets in response to Pak actions: Wng Cdr Vyomika Singh.
Indian armed forces committed to non-escalation, provided Pakistan side reciprocates: Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.
BMS Rallies Support for India's Armed Forces Amid Escalating Tensions
Assam Embraces Austerity for Armed Forces Support