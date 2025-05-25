Minister Jitendra Singh Salutes Valor and Medical Excellence at Military Hospital

Union Minister Jitendra Singh paid a visit to a military hospital on Sunday, meeting security personnel injured in clashes with Pakistan following Operation Sindoor. The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office expressed his admiration for the soldiers' bravery and the medical team's rapid response led by Brigadier Fayaz Ahmad.

Singh lauded the injured personnel for their courage and resilience, stating, "The nation is indebted to them." He also commended the medical team's prompt and precise interventions that not only saved lives but also ensured many soldiers could return to the frontline.

Expressing his support for the armed forces, Singh assured that the government would provide necessary facilities for the soldiers' recovery. His visit emphasized the heroic spirit of the soldiers and the exemplary performance of the medical specialists during critical times.

(With inputs from agencies.)