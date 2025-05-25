Left Menu

Minister Jitendra Singh Salutes Valor and Medical Excellence at Military Hospital

Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited a military hospital, applauding the courage of injured security personnel after skirmishes with Pakistan. He praised Brigadier Fayaz Ahmad and his medical team for their prompt actions, ensuring lives were saved and soldiers swiftly returned to duty. Singh affirmed government support for the armed forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-05-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 17:16 IST
Minister Jitendra Singh Salutes Valor and Medical Excellence at Military Hospital
Jitendra Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh paid a visit to a military hospital on Sunday, meeting security personnel injured in clashes with Pakistan following Operation Sindoor. The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office expressed his admiration for the soldiers' bravery and the medical team's rapid response led by Brigadier Fayaz Ahmad.

Singh lauded the injured personnel for their courage and resilience, stating, "The nation is indebted to them." He also commended the medical team's prompt and precise interventions that not only saved lives but also ensured many soldiers could return to the frontline.

Expressing his support for the armed forces, Singh assured that the government would provide necessary facilities for the soldiers' recovery. His visit emphasized the heroic spirit of the soldiers and the exemplary performance of the medical specialists during critical times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025