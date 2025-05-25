Left Menu

TMC Condemns BJP MP's Remarks on Pahalgam Attack Widows

The Trinamool Congress criticized BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra's remarks suggesting that the widows of the Pahalgam attack victims lacked warrior spirit. Jangra's comments have sparked outrage within the TMC, which accused the BJP of misogyny, while demanding action against Jangra for his insensitive statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-05-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Trinamool Congress has voiced strong criticism of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra over his remarks regarding the Pahalgam terror attack victims. Jangra suggested that the widows of those who died lacked the spirit of 'veerangna' or warrior women.

The BJP MP's comments were made during an event in Bhiwani commemorating the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar. Jangra asserted that those who perished in the Pahalgam attack should have resisted the terrorists and blamed the widows for not exhibiting enough bravery.

Outrage ensued from the TMC, which took to social media to denounce the remarks as misogynistic and demanded concrete action from the BJP against Jangra. Senior TMC leader Sashi Panja stated that the comments have deeply insulted and anguished women across the nation, awaiting the BJP's response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

