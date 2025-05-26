Left Menu

Nippon Steel's Surge: Trump's Support Spurs Shares Skyward

Nippon Steel shares soared following U.S. President Donald Trump's endorsement of the company's $14.9 billion bid for U.S. Steel. The stock rose 5% in Tokyo trading after an early halt due to buy orders, while U.S. Steel shares jumped 21% on Trump's supportive post on Truth Social.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 26-05-2025 06:14 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 06:14 IST
Nippon Steel's Surge: Trump's Support Spurs Shares Skyward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Nippon Steel's shares roared ahead at the start of trading in Tokyo on Monday. This surge came on the heels of a supportive comment from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the company's $14.9 billion acquisition bid for U.S. Steel.

Shares of Nippon, ranked as the fourth-largest steelmaker globally, spiked by 5% to reach 3,025 yen during early trading in Tokyo. The move followed a temporary halt due to an overflow of buy orders, positioning Nippon as the top percentage gainer on the Nikkei 225 index.

Last Friday, U.S. Steel's shares skyrocketed by 21%, fueled by investor optimism over Trump's endorsement shared via Truth Social. This statement seemed to clear a significant obstacle for Nippon Steel's long-planned takeover.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025