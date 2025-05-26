Tragedy Strikes: School-Shelter Targeted in Gaza

An Israeli strike on a school functioning as a shelter in the Gaza Strip has tragically claimed at least 25 lives, predominantly women and children, as reported by Gaza's Health Ministry. The Israeli military asserts that the target was militants.

Following the collapse of a ceasefire with Hamas in March, Israel has intensified its offensive with a stated goal of seizing Gaza, neutralizing Hamas, and securing the release of 58 hostages taken in an attack on October 7, 2023.

The strike, which devastated the school in northern Gaza, also left over 55 people injured. Fahmy Awad, emergency service head, noted that a father and his five children are among those deceased. The military claims it was aimed at a militant command center within the school, citing Hamas' use of civilian areas for operations.