Paving the Path to Peace: India's Fight Against Naxalism

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth affirmed on Monday that the Union Home Minister is resolute in the fight to eradicate Maoism and Naxalism within India, describing an expansive national campaign aimed at confronting these issues. Seth reported that operations are resulting in the neutralization of rewarded Naxalites, with a stern ultimatum urging them to reintegrate into the mainstream or face security forces' operations.

Continuing his statement, Seth noted ongoing operations in Jharkhand, declaring that Naxalism is nearing defeat, promising the eradication of both terrorism and extremism. His comments underscore the government's steadfast determination to dismantle extremist networks and fortify internal security in the region.

This sentiment was echoed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently highlighted significant improvements in historically Maoist-affected areas like Maharashtra's Katejhari village and Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. These areas exhibit notable advances in infrastructure and education, reflecting the administration's commitment to combating Naxalism while prioritizing development and resilience. Modi shared these insights during the 122nd episode of his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat,' where he recounted the transformation in Katejhari village, celebrating the arrival of its first-ever bus service as a symbol of progress and normalcy.

(With inputs from agencies.)