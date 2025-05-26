Court Orders Police to Provide Riots Case Chargesheet to Respondents

The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday directed the police to provide a copy of the chargesheet in the riots conspiracy case to all respondents on a pen drive. This order was given during a revision petition filed by the police, challenging an order for further investigation into Law Minister Kapil Mishra's role and others.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh instructed Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad to deliver the chargesheet within three working days, and required Mohd. Illiyas to supply the full name and address of respondent Chawla. The court scheduled a matter for compliance on May 31, continuing the interim stay until then.

Meanwhile, Mohd. Iliyas has filed a reply to Delhi Police's revision, and Mishra has filed a separate petition opposing the order. The court is addressing two revision petitions against further investigation in the 2020 riots conspiracy case. Former orders and police observations have been stayed.

The magistrate's prior order arose from police material and a complaint by Illiyas seeking FIRs against Mishra and others. Senior Advocate Pramod Dubey, for Mishra, argued against further investigation without an FIR, noting no chargesheet existed at the MP-MLA court.

SPP Amit Prasad questioned the magistrate's jurisdiction, noting the FIR's presence in a special court and highlighting inconsistencies in Illiyas's complaint. He claimed Mishra's role was investigated without incriminating findings. The court queried complaints and roadblock allegations against Mishra; the SPP noted 751 FIRs involved but none specifically mentioned vehicle damage.

