In a recent statement, the Kremlin addressed U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin had "gone absolutely CRAZY," attributing it possibly to emotional overload.

President Trump criticized Putin for escalating the aerial bombardments in Ukraine and noted potential new sanctions on Moscow. He also reprimanded Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Despite the sharp remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed gratitude to Trump and the U.S. for their support in launching Ukraine peace negotiations, acknowledging the emotionally charged nature of the current situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)