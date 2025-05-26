Trump's Sharp Rebuke: Putin 'Gone Absolutely Crazy'
The Kremlin responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's comments about Vladimir Putin, suggesting emotional overload might be influencing Trump's view. Trump labeled Putin as having 'gone absolutely CRAZY' following intensified aerial attacks on Ukraine. Despite this, the Kremlin expressed gratitude for Trump's role in Ukrainian peace negotiation efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:08 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In a recent statement, the Kremlin addressed U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin had "gone absolutely CRAZY," attributing it possibly to emotional overload.
President Trump criticized Putin for escalating the aerial bombardments in Ukraine and noted potential new sanctions on Moscow. He also reprimanded Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Despite the sharp remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed gratitude to Trump and the U.S. for their support in launching Ukraine peace negotiations, acknowledging the emotionally charged nature of the current situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Putin
- Kremlin
- Ukraine
- peace negotiations
- sanctions
- emotional overload
- Peskov
- Zelenskiy
- Moscow
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Europe's Deadline: Sanctions Loom as Russia Defies Ceasefire
European Nations Poised for Sanctions Over Ukraine Ceasefire
Iran Warns of Tensions Amid Snapback Sanctions Threat
Europe Puts Russian Sanctions on the Table Amid Ceasefire Tensions
Maharashtra Sanctions New Official Vehicles for Governor and Minister