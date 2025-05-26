Nilambur Bypoll Showdown: Political Tensions Rise Amid Candidate Selection
In the lead-up to the Nilambur bypoll, P V Anvar, a Trinamool leader and former MLA, applies pressure on the UDF over its candidate selection. His comments come amid speculation regarding Aryadan Shoukath as the UDF nominee. Anvar's move is perceived as an effort to ally with the UDF.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:15 IST
- Country:
- India
As the Nilambur bypoll approaches, tensions flare within the Congress-led UDF as former MLA and current Trinamool Congress leader P V Anvar applies pressure on candidate selection.
During a media briefing, Anvar declared his willingness to support any UDF candidate who can challenge Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan effectively, terming the CM's projected third term as fiction.
The former legislator said that if no ideal candidate is found, the UDF risks overlooking the political and community dynamics crucial within Nilambur's constituency, suggesting the imminent necessity for strategic consideration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement