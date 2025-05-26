Nilambur Bypoll Showdown: Political Tensions Rise Amid Candidate Selection

As the Nilambur bypoll approaches, tensions flare within the Congress-led UDF as former MLA and current Trinamool Congress leader P V Anvar applies pressure on candidate selection.

During a media briefing, Anvar declared his willingness to support any UDF candidate who can challenge Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan effectively, terming the CM's projected third term as fiction.

The former legislator said that if no ideal candidate is found, the UDF risks overlooking the political and community dynamics crucial within Nilambur's constituency, suggesting the imminent necessity for strategic consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)