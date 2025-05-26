India's Economic Leap: Modi's Vision Amidst Security Challenges
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Pakistan's motives against India while promoting economic progress and self-reliance. Addressing a rally in Gujarat, he highlighted India's military capabilities, including Operation Sindoor. Emphasizing 'Make in India,' Modi announced major infrastructure projects and electrification of railway lines, underlining India's development ambitions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Pakistan, accusing it of fostering hatred against India while outlining India's dedication to poverty alleviation and economic growth. Speaking at a rally in Gujarat, Modi celebrated Operation Sindoor as a testament to India's resilience and military prowess.
Modi declared that India would not be passive in the face of terrorist threats, vowing to retaliate against any attack that undermines national security. He emphasized his role as 'pradhan sevak' in empowering armed forces to protect India's interests.
During the rally, Modi urged citizens to embrace the 'Make in India' initiative, advocating for the use of Indian-made products during festivals. The event also marked the inauguration of significant infrastructure projects, including a locomotive plant and the extension of Vande Bharat train services, highlighting India's technological advancements.
