Macron's Southeast Asia Tour: Strengthening Ties with Vietnam

French President Emmanuel Macron visited Vietnam to bolster ties and promote regional stability. Emphasizing rule-based international order amidst global power tensions, he signed agreements in defense, nuclear power, and trade. Macron also advocated cooperation in critical minerals and renewable energy during meetings with Vietnamese leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:49 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

In a significant diplomatic move, French President Emmanuel Macron visited Vietnam, aiming to strengthen ties with the Southeast Asian nation amid global instability. Macron's visit is part of a broader Southeast Asia tour, with a focus on fostering regional alliances and cooperation.

The French leader underscored the importance of a rule-based international order at a time of growing global tensions and power-driven rhetoric. During his visit, Macron signed over a dozen agreements in critical areas such as defense, trade, and nuclear power, including a notable deal between VietJet and Airbus to purchase 20 A330-900 planes.

Highlighting the long-standing partnership between France and Vietnam, Macron expressed his commitment to supporting Vietnam in sectors like critical minerals, high-speed rail, and renewable energy. This visit marks Macron's first trip to Vietnam since his presidency began in 2017, and it reinforces their comprehensive strategic partnership, which Vietnam shares only with a select few nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

