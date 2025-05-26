Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: EU-U.S. Trade Talks Gain Momentum

A recent phone call between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Donald Trump reinvigorated trade discussions between the European Union and the United States. Trump reversed a decision to impose 50% tariffs on EU imports. Further talks are scheduled between key trade officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 26-05-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 16:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

A phone call on Sunday between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Donald Trump has provided fresh momentum to trade discussions between the EU and the U.S., according to a European Commission spokesperson on Monday.

Trump stepped back from implementing a 50% tariff on EU imports from June 1 following the conversation. Although the call was initiated by von der Leyen, the spokesperson refrained from disclosing specific details of their discussion.

To advance negotiations, EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic is set to hold talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick later on Monday, the Commission confirmed.

