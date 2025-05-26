Campus Tensions and Protest: ABVP vs. DUSU

On Monday, tensions escalated at Delhi University's North Campus with a protest march by the ABVP and an act of vandalism against the DUSU president's office.

The protest followed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's unannounced campus visit, which the university claims violated protocol. Gandhi met with students from SC, ST, and OBC communities, causing what ABVP describes as chaos.

The situation intensified when ABVP leader Rishab Choudhary smeared cow dung on DUSU president Ronak Khatri's office, drawing parallels to a controversial, recent incident at Lakshmibai College.