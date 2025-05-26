Left Menu

Campus Tensions and Protest: ABVP vs. DUSU

Tensions at Delhi University’s North Campus soared as the ABVP protested against DUSU President Ronak Khatri after a controversial visit by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The ABVP accused Gandhi of protocol violations, ending in a provocative act of smearing cow dung on Khatri's office by ABVP's Rishab Choudhary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:37 IST
Campus Tensions and Protest: ABVP vs. DUSU
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, tensions escalated at Delhi University's North Campus with a protest march by the ABVP and an act of vandalism against the DUSU president's office.

The protest followed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's unannounced campus visit, which the university claims violated protocol. Gandhi met with students from SC, ST, and OBC communities, causing what ABVP describes as chaos.

The situation intensified when ABVP leader Rishab Choudhary smeared cow dung on DUSU president Ronak Khatri's office, drawing parallels to a controversial, recent incident at Lakshmibai College.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025