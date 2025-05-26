Campus Tensions and Protest: ABVP vs. DUSU
Tensions at Delhi University’s North Campus soared as the ABVP protested against DUSU President Ronak Khatri after a controversial visit by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The ABVP accused Gandhi of protocol violations, ending in a provocative act of smearing cow dung on Khatri's office by ABVP's Rishab Choudhary.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:37 IST
- Country:
- India
On Monday, tensions escalated at Delhi University's North Campus with a protest march by the ABVP and an act of vandalism against the DUSU president's office.
The protest followed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's unannounced campus visit, which the university claims violated protocol. Gandhi met with students from SC, ST, and OBC communities, causing what ABVP describes as chaos.
The situation intensified when ABVP leader Rishab Choudhary smeared cow dung on DUSU president Ronak Khatri's office, drawing parallels to a controversial, recent incident at Lakshmibai College.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions Ease Along Indo-Pak Border: Life Resumes in Jaisalmer and Barmer
Rajasthan Border Districts' Blackout Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions
Safe Return of Evacuees from Border States Amid Indo-Pak Tensions
Rajasthan Minister Warns Pakistan Amid Rising Border Tensions
Tensions Rise as Iran-U.S. Negotiations on Nuclear Deal Resume