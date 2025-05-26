Delhi BJP Unveils New District Leaders Amid Reorganization

Delhi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Monday the appointment of 14 district unit presidents, marking a significant step in its reorganization efforts. According to the party's Delhi unit president, Virendra Sachdeva, the new roster balances experience and social diversity.

This reorganization retains three leaders for consecutive terms: Vijender Dhama, Chandrapal Bakshi, and Deepak Gauba. Notably, women leaders Raj Sharma Gautam and Maya Bisht have also been appointed. Four of the appointees had previously served in these roles.

The announcement, made by the BJP's organizational election officer Mahendra Nagpal, coincides with the party's return to power in Delhi after a 27-year gap. The reorganization is poised to bolster BJP's policy implementation and organizational growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)