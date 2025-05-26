Left Menu

Key Regional Political Dynamics: Rajya Sabha Elections in Assam and Tamil Nadu

Elections for eight Rajya Sabha seats in Assam and Tamil Nadu will occur on June 19. The ruling coalitions in both states aim to retain or gain seats while navigating local political alliances. Despite changes, these elections are unlikely to alter the broader political landscape of the Rajya Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:15 IST
The Election Commission has announced that elections for eight Rajya Sabha seats—two in Assam and six in Tamil Nadu—will take place on June 19. These openings became available as seats vacated in June and July, respectively, are set to be contested by various political alliances.

In Assam, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) aims to retain the two Rajya Sabha seats previously occupied by Birendra Prasad Baishya of the Asom Gana Parishad and Mission Ranjan Das of the BJP. With 84 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly, the NDA is in a strong position to hold onto these slots.

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK-led alliance is expected to capture four seats, while the AIADMK and its partner PMK seek to retain the remaining two. Despite the local significance of these elections, changes in seat distribution are unlikely to impact the overall composition of the Rajya Sabha. Candidate nominations will close on June 9, with results potentially announced the same day.

