Palaniswami Vows to Scrutinize DMK Projects Amid Corruption Allegations
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticizes the DMK-led government for hurried project executions allegedly for 'commission.' He promises project cancellations upon AIADMK's election victory and vows action against corruption. Palaniswami also slams Chief Minister M K Stalin for politicizing government functions and accuses a minister of extortion.
In a rally addressing the Tambaram and Pallavaram Assembly constituencies, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced plans to annul projects initiated by the DMK should his party return to power. He accuses the ruling government of hastily launching projects without proper financial backing, insinuating that they are motivated by "commission."
Palaniswami charged the government under Chief Minister M K Stalin with misappropriating governance affairs, turning official functions into political platforms. The AIADMK leader emphasized that if elected, he would ensure that the projects lack legitimate financial allocations are scrapped.
Amidst these allegations, Palaniswami references the Madras High Court's order to file an FIR against Minister K N Nehru, indicating governmental inaction on corruption issues. He vowed a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, pointing fingers at a minister for financial misconduct and pledging stringent future measures.
