Protests Surge in Bangladesh: Government Employees Challenge New Law

Government employees in Bangladesh are rallying against a controversial new law that facilitates the dismissal of officials for misconduct. Nationwide demonstrations are being encouraged, targeting the Public Service Amendment Ordinance, 2025. The unrest has disrupted crucial administrative and economic functions, amid rising tensions with the interim government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka/Newdelhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Bangladesh, government employees have initiated widespread protests against a new law that simplifies the dismissal of officials for misconduct. The protests, taking place at the secretariat where key ministries are located, have nearly crippled central administration functions for three days.

The Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees Coordination Council led sit-ins and marches, rallying against the Public Service Amendment Ordinance, 2025. As tensions simmer, Hasnat Abdullah, a prominent opposition leader, called the law 'repressive' and urged nationwide demonstrations.

Meanwhile, concurrent disputes in the civil and military sectors add to the uneasy climate, with the Army asserting its independence and key business leaders expressing economic concerns. The political and social landscape in Bangladesh remains turbulent as stakeholders call for stability.

