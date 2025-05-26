Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Pahalgam Move: A Stand Against Terrorism

The Jammu and Kashmir government, led by Omar Abdullah, will hold a special cabinet meeting in Pahalgam, emphasizing resistance to terrorism. The meeting marks a strategic gesture to restore tourism and signify solidarity with residents. Abdullah highlights multi-faceted efforts to rejuvenate the tourism sector amid security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:53 IST
Omar Abdullah's Pahalgam Move: A Stand Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government is set to hold an unprecedented cabinet meeting in Pahalgam under the stewardship of Omar Abdullah, projecting a staunch message against terrorism in the region, officials disclosed.

This marked the first instance of such a meeting outside the traditional capitals of the Union territory during Abdullah's leadership, aiming to show solidarity with Pahalgam's residents, who have suffered from diminished tourism post the tragic April 22 terror attack.

While the agenda remains undisclosed, the meeting symbolically affirms the government's commitment to counteract violence and renew tourism, with Abdullah advocating a dual strategy at the NITI Aayog meeting, promoting state-held events to boost economic recovery.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025