Omar Abdullah's Pahalgam Move: A Stand Against Terrorism
The Jammu and Kashmir government, led by Omar Abdullah, will hold a special cabinet meeting in Pahalgam, emphasizing resistance to terrorism. The meeting marks a strategic gesture to restore tourism and signify solidarity with residents. Abdullah highlights multi-faceted efforts to rejuvenate the tourism sector amid security concerns.
The Jammu and Kashmir government is set to hold an unprecedented cabinet meeting in Pahalgam under the stewardship of Omar Abdullah, projecting a staunch message against terrorism in the region, officials disclosed.
This marked the first instance of such a meeting outside the traditional capitals of the Union territory during Abdullah's leadership, aiming to show solidarity with Pahalgam's residents, who have suffered from diminished tourism post the tragic April 22 terror attack.
While the agenda remains undisclosed, the meeting symbolically affirms the government's commitment to counteract violence and renew tourism, with Abdullah advocating a dual strategy at the NITI Aayog meeting, promoting state-held events to boost economic recovery.
