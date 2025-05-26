Jaishankar Sets Record Straight on Operation Sindoor: No Prior Info to Pakistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, addressing a parliamentary committee, revealed that Pakistan was notified of India's military strikes on terror camps only after their completion. He firmly denied any communication with Pakistan before the strikes and dismissed claims of US interference in halting the operation.

Jaishankar emphasized India's independent decision-making, highlighting a request from Pakistan's military for a ceasefire, which was agreed upon without any third-party mediation. He expressed dismay over political manipulation of his statements by opposition leaders and reiterated a united Indian front against terrorism.

The meeting also covered concerns about Pakistan's use of drones for attacks and its relationship with China. Jaishankar assured cooperation in addressing terrorism globally, with discussions also touching on India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and ongoing deliberations about the Indus waters issue with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)