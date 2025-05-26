PM Modi's Powerful Message to Pakistan: 'Terrorism is Destroying Your Future'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday delivered a stern warning to Pakistan, highlighting that India's military response to Pakistani aggression following Operation Sindoor was so forceful that Pakistan's airbases remain severely damaged. Addressing a gathering after launching development projects, Modi stated that India's decisive action was a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which should have deterred further Pakistani aggression.

Modi emphasized that Pakistan's decision to retaliate was a grave error, resulting in catastrophic consequences for them. 'Our retaliation was so strong that their airbases are still in ICU,' he remarked. Modi credited the valor of the Indian Armed Forces, which compelled Pakistan to wave the white flag and admit their mistake in escalating tensions.

In his address, Modi called on the people of Pakistan to confront the realities facing their country. He critiqued the Pakistani government and military for exploiting terrorism as a business at the expense of its people. Modi further compared India's economic progress to Pakistan's instability, urging Pakistanis to recognize terrorism's destructive impact on their future.

