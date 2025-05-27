King Charles' Momentous Visit to Canada: A Historic Symbol of Unity and Sovereignty

King Charles arrived in Ottawa for a symbolic visit to affirm support for Canada, countering U.S. President Donald Trump's annexation desires. Accompanied by Queen Camilla, Charles was greeted by Prime Minister Mark Carney and Governor General Mary Simon at the airport.

In a significant move, Charles will open Canada's parliament, marking the first such occurrence by a British monarch since Queen Elizabeth 68 years ago. The visit demonstrates his dedication to the 15 countries where he reigns, despite battling cancer.

Charles' actions, including wearing Canadian medals and calling himself the king of Canada, have been subtle affirmations of support. This comes as British PM Keir Starmer balances diplomacy with Trump over Ukraine and trade ties. Charles' visit reinforces the historic ties between Canada and the British monarchy.

