Left Menu

UDF Launches Campaign for Nilambur Bypoll Amidst Internal Controversies

The Congress-led UDF has begun its campaign for the Nilambur Assembly bypoll, with Aryadan Shoukath as its candidate. Shoukath, alongside prominent party figures, expressed confidence in winning despite internal controversies regarding his candidacy. The bypoll follows the resignation of previous legislator Anvar, who opposes Shoukath's candidacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 27-05-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:33 IST
UDF Launches Campaign for Nilambur Bypoll Amidst Internal Controversies
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Tuesday kickstarted its campaign for the Nilambur Assembly bypoll with Aryadan Shoukath as its candidate. Shoukath, along with his party colleague V S Joy, launched the campaign after visiting the grave of his late father, Aryadan Muhammed, and holding a prayer there.

Speaking to the media, Shoukath expressed a strong belief in UDF's victory at Nilambur, dismissing controversies surrounding his candidacy. Internal party dynamics have seen Trinamool Congress leader P V Anvar pressing against Shoukath's selection, citing lack of wide support, though Joy emphasized unity within the party.

The seat, situated within the Wayanad Parliament constituency, was vacated by Anvar following disagreements with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. As the campaign unfolds, questions arise regarding the CPI(M)'s yet unannounced candidate, keeping political tensions high ahead of the June 19 bypoll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025