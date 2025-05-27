UDF Launches Campaign for Nilambur Bypoll Amidst Internal Controversies

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Tuesday kickstarted its campaign for the Nilambur Assembly bypoll with Aryadan Shoukath as its candidate. Shoukath, along with his party colleague V S Joy, launched the campaign after visiting the grave of his late father, Aryadan Muhammed, and holding a prayer there.

Speaking to the media, Shoukath expressed a strong belief in UDF's victory at Nilambur, dismissing controversies surrounding his candidacy. Internal party dynamics have seen Trinamool Congress leader P V Anvar pressing against Shoukath's selection, citing lack of wide support, though Joy emphasized unity within the party.

The seat, situated within the Wayanad Parliament constituency, was vacated by Anvar following disagreements with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. As the campaign unfolds, questions arise regarding the CPI(M)'s yet unannounced candidate, keeping political tensions high ahead of the June 19 bypoll.

(With inputs from agencies.)