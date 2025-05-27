EU's Clash with Hungary over LGBTQ+ Rights

The European Commission is expressing significant concerns regarding Hungary's rule of law situation, according to EU Commissioner for Democracy Michael McGrath. This comes as Hungary proposes a law potentially banning LGBTQ+ Pride marches.

At a Brussels meeting with foreign affairs ministers, McGrath criticized the draft law, labeling it a breach of EU laws. He implored the Hungarian government to retract the draft law immediately.

If Hungary proceeds with the legislation, the EU Commission is prepared to utilize available measures to counteract the move, reflecting heightened tensions within the European Union regarding democratic principles and minority rights.

