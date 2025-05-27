Left Menu

Labour Party Reconsiders Poverty-Linked Policies Amidst Declining Poll Support

Britain's Labour government is reassessing unpopular policies, including a welfare payment two-child limit, to address sliding poll ratings. After suffering local election setbacks, the party, led by Keir Starmer, explores reversing prior cuts and measures impacting social welfare. The focus is on eradicating policies that exacerbate poverty.

Updated: 27-05-2025 15:19 IST
  Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK's Labour government is under scrutiny as it re-evaluates contentious policies, particularly the controversial two-child limit on welfare payments. This review comes amidst dwindling popularity under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who suggests revisiting measures previously introduced by the Conservatives and inherited by Labour.

Education Minister Bridget Phillipson confirmed that the two-child cap reversal is being considered. The Labour administration has been criticized for maintaining these austerity-driven measures meant to address fiscal issues left by predecessors. However, opposition grows within the party, with calls for immediate changes to reduce child poverty.

In a bold statement, John McDonnell, a veteran Labour figure, urged decisive actions, emphasizing the dire impact these policies have on child welfare. As internal tension mounts, the party grapples with balancing fiscal responsibility and social justice amid calls for rapid policy shifts.

