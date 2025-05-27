Left Menu

Nehru's Legacy Under Fire: Congress Strikes Back at Modi

The Congress party criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi for using veiled attacks on Jawaharlal Nehru to divert attention from current national issues. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questions Modi's silence on international matters concerning India, highlighting Nehru's enduring influence and legacy in shaping modern India.

The Congress party has launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his implicit criticisms of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The Congress accuses Modi of deflection tactics, using Nehru-bashing to distract from pressing issues that India faces today.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary for communications, expressed his concerns over Modi's silence on statements made by former US President Donald Trump about India-Pakistan relations, which reportedly impacted Operation Sindoor. The Congress also highlighted Modi's inaction in addressing the China-Pakistan military alliance.

On Nehru's death anniversary, Ramesh reiterated Nehru's significant contributions to India's development and condemned the ongoing efforts to undermine his legacy. Ramesh emphasized Nehru's vision for an inclusive, democratic India enriched by its diverse heritage.

