Modi Declares Terrorism a Deliberate War Strategy by Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has labeled terrorism not as a proxy conflict but as a calculated war strategy employed by Pakistan. Speaking at an urban development event in Gujarat, Modi criticized Pakistan's distinction between state and non-state actors in fostering terrorism.

Modi emphasized, in line with the 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' philosophy, that India desires neighbors' prosperity but stands ready to defend its strength if challenged. Modi referenced Operation Sindoor's success and expressed a nationwide patriotic fervor, underlining India's resolve to eliminate terrorism.

Touching on historical conflicts, Modi lamented missed opportunities to address incursions in Kashmir post-independence. He detailed India's military resilience over decades, noting diplomatic tensions post-Pahalgam attack and stressing Pakistan's reliance on proxy warfare over direct conflict, India maintaining a commitment to peace and growth.