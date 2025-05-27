King Charles III's Historic Speech: Canada's Sovereignty Under the Spotlight

In a significant political gesture, King Charles III will deliver a keynote speech in the Canadian Parliament, expressing support for Prime Minister Mark Carney's government in a climate of tension fueled by US President Donald Trump's annexation threats. The speech is a symbolic assertion of Canada's sovereignty.

Prime Minister Carney emphasized the importance of the visit, noting that it underscores Canada's constitutional monarchy and unique identity. This event marks a rare occasion, as only twice in history has a British monarch delivered such a speech in Canada. The king's address, though not crafted by him, represents the Canadian government's stance.

The visit also highlights Canada's political landscape, with Carney keen to differentiate the nation from its southern neighbor. New US ambassador Pete Hoekstra suggested alternative diplomatic gestures, but Carney insists the king's visit and speech are pivotal. The event will be marked by royal pageantry, signifying the historic importance of the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)