German Chancellor Criticizes Israel's Gaza Strategy

In a significant diplomatic development, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has openly criticized Israel's air strikes on Gaza, questioning their justification and signaling a shift in Germany's traditionally firm support for Israel.

Speaking at a press conference in Finland, Merz highlighted a growing German discontent over Israel's actions since the October 2023 attacks by Hamas, with similar sentiments echoed by other German officials and political partners.

This marks a notable divergence from Germany's longstanding policy of unwavering support for Israel, rooted in historical responsibility. Merz's remarks are part of broader reassessments within the European Union regarding their stance on Israeli policies.

