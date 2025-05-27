Left Menu

German Chancellor Criticizes Israel's Gaza Strategy

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticizes Israel’s air strikes on Gaza as unjustified, reflecting a shift in German public opinion and political discourse. While maintaining some support for Israel due to historical ties, Germany’s stance is increasingly being questioned amidst international scrutiny of Israel's actions in Gaza.

27-05-2025
In a significant diplomatic development, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has openly criticized Israel's air strikes on Gaza, questioning their justification and signaling a shift in Germany's traditionally firm support for Israel.

Speaking at a press conference in Finland, Merz highlighted a growing German discontent over Israel's actions since the October 2023 attacks by Hamas, with similar sentiments echoed by other German officials and political partners.

This marks a notable divergence from Germany's longstanding policy of unwavering support for Israel, rooted in historical responsibility. Merz's remarks are part of broader reassessments within the European Union regarding their stance on Israeli policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

