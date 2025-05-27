Left Menu

Financial Fortunes: TDP's Rs 470 Crore Fund Surplus

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has reported a total fund value of Rs 470 crore as of March 31, 2025. According to the party's treasurer M Parthasarathy, the party's annual financial statement reveals a surplus income of Rs 167 crore after expenses, with significant contributions from memberships and donations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kadapa | Updated: 27-05-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 17:17 IST
Financial Fortunes: TDP's Rs 470 Crore Fund Surplus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has recorded a substantial financial surplus for 2025, showcasing robust fiscal health. As of March 31, 2025, the party's total fund value stands at Rs 470 crore, as reported by the party's treasurer, M Parthasarathy, during the annual TDP Mahanadu conclave.

Analyzing the financial figures, the TDP disclosed an income of Rs 228.31 crore against expenditures amounting to Rs 61.33 crore, leaving the party with a surplus of Rs 167 crore. A major portion of this income was generated from membership subscriptions totalling Rs 123.19 crore, along with Rs 82.05 crore from donations and Rs 23.05 crore earned as interest.

At the conclave, it was also revealed that the party allocated Rs 31.73 crore towards publicity and Rs 15.84 crore for insurance premiums for its cadre. In a press release, party chief Naidu addressed the ongoing fundraising efforts, noting an additional Rs 17 crore collected in donations on the first day of Mahanadu alone, encouraging further contributions via online platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025