Financial Fortunes: TDP's Rs 470 Crore Fund Surplus

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has recorded a substantial financial surplus for 2025, showcasing robust fiscal health. As of March 31, 2025, the party's total fund value stands at Rs 470 crore, as reported by the party's treasurer, M Parthasarathy, during the annual TDP Mahanadu conclave.

Analyzing the financial figures, the TDP disclosed an income of Rs 228.31 crore against expenditures amounting to Rs 61.33 crore, leaving the party with a surplus of Rs 167 crore. A major portion of this income was generated from membership subscriptions totalling Rs 123.19 crore, along with Rs 82.05 crore from donations and Rs 23.05 crore earned as interest.

At the conclave, it was also revealed that the party allocated Rs 31.73 crore towards publicity and Rs 15.84 crore for insurance premiums for its cadre. In a press release, party chief Naidu addressed the ongoing fundraising efforts, noting an additional Rs 17 crore collected in donations on the first day of Mahanadu alone, encouraging further contributions via online platforms.

