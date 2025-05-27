Left Menu

ZPM's Dominance: MNF Faces Political Extinction in Mizoram

The Zoram People's Movement declares that the Mizo National Front is losing its footing in Mizoram's political arena and will be unable to reclaim power. The ZPM claims that MNF's political influence is fading, requiring decades for any regional party to challenge ZPM's control effectively.

Updated: 27-05-2025 18:39 IST
The ruling party in Mizoram, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), has launched a sharp critique against the main opposition, Mizo National Front (MNF), asserting that it stands no chance of reclaiming political power in the state.

In a press conference, ZPM spokesperson K Laltluangkima announced that the MNF will be effectively 'wiped out from politics,' forecasting its imminent decline. Laltluangkima confidently declared that MNF's diminishing influence leaves it incapable of dislodging ZPM, forcing it to seek alliances in future elections, which may ultimately consume it.

The spokesperson highlighted that MNF is no longer seen as a viable alternative to ZPM, labeling national parties such as Congress and BJP as the current competitors. He further suggested that the emergence of a new regional party led by a charismatic leader would take at least two decades to pose a significant challenge to ZPM's governance.

