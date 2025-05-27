Trump's Optimism on EU Trade Talks Marks New Turn

President Donald Trump announced that the European Union's decision to initiate trade talks is a promising development, with hopes for more open trade with the U.S. His statements highlight his readiness to impose trade terms unilaterally should negotiations falter.

Trump reinforced his stance through social media, revealing the EU's call to establish meeting dates, similar to his demands on China for freer trade. He emphasized his authority to unilaterally set trade terms if negotiations remain unresolved.

These developments followed Trump's retreat from imposing hefty tariffs on EU imports, coinciding with a rise in Wall Street. Upcoming talks are set as EU policymakers evaluate investment intentions of European firms in the U.S.

