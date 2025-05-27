Left Menu

Strategic Target: The Brahmin Vote in Uttar Pradesh

Mata Prasad Pandey, Opposition Leader in Uttar Pradesh, claims the BJP's poster campaign against Akhilesh Yadav is a strategy to win Brahmin votes. He argues that the BJP has neglected Brahmins, leading to their dissatisfaction, and predicts their pivotal role in the upcoming elections.

  • Country:
  • India

A fierce political battle is brewing in Uttar Pradesh, with Opposition Leader Mata Prasad Pandey alleging that the BJP's recent poster campaign against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is a calculated move to capture the Brahmin vote.

Pandey, while attending an event in Siddharthnagar, strongly criticized the BJP government, accusing it of failing to protect the interests of the Brahmins. He cited instances of murder, false allegations, and wrongful incarcerations as evidence of the government's skewed priorities.

The senior Samajwadi Party leader warned that the BJP's efforts to appease the Brahmin community through its campaign would not succeed, predicting that discontented Brahmins could swing the balance of power in the upcoming state elections.

