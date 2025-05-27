Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Russia Establishes Buffer Zone in Ukraine

Russian forces have seized four border villages in Ukraine’s Sumy region, following President Putin's order to create a buffer zone along the border. Despite slowed bombing, Moscow continues its invasion. Peace efforts remain stagnant, with proposals for peace talks at the Vatican dismissed by Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:16 IST
Tensions Rise as Russia Establishes Buffer Zone in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian forces have seized control of four border villages in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, according to local officials. This development comes shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to establish a buffer zone along the border to prevent further Ukrainian incursions.

Despite a recent lull in bombing attacks, Russia has not ceased its invasion efforts, with tensions remaining high. The US continues to push for peace negotiations, yet significant progress has been elusive, as recent talks yielded only a prisoner exchange and no breakthrough agreements.

As Putin prepares to strengthen border security, Russian air defenses claim to have downed Ukrainian drones, while US envoy Keith Kellogg notes that peace talks remain a delicate matter. Hostility looms large in the region, with Turkey expressing readiness to host future peace discussions.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025