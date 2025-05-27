Tensions Rise as Russia Establishes Buffer Zone in Ukraine

Russian forces have seized control of four border villages in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region, according to local officials. This development comes shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to establish a buffer zone along the border to prevent further Ukrainian incursions.

Despite a recent lull in bombing attacks, Russia has not ceased its invasion efforts, with tensions remaining high. The US continues to push for peace negotiations, yet significant progress has been elusive, as recent talks yielded only a prisoner exchange and no breakthrough agreements.

As Putin prepares to strengthen border security, Russian air defenses claim to have downed Ukrainian drones, while US envoy Keith Kellogg notes that peace talks remain a delicate matter. Hostility looms large in the region, with Turkey expressing readiness to host future peace discussions.