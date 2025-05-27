Left Menu

King Charles Celebrates Canada's Independence Amidst U.S. Annexation Threats

During a visit to Canada, King Charles expressed his love for the country amidst U.S. annexation threats by President Trump. His speech emphasized Canada's independence, contrasting with a previous contentious visit to Australia. A significant portion of Canadians value the monarchy's role in distinguishing the nation from the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:36 IST
King Charles Celebrates Canada's Independence Amidst U.S. Annexation Threats
King Charles

King Charles paid a symbolic visit to Canada, expressing admiration for the nation amidst threats of U.S. annexation by Donald Trump. He described Canada as "strong and free," during an address marking the first British monarch in nearly 70 years to open Canadian parliament.

The speech, primarily shaped by Prime Minister Mark Carney's team, touched on the nation's love for Canada, highlighting its independence in the face of U.S. relations. An Ipsos Reid poll indicated a growing appreciation for the monarchy's role in maintaining Canadian distinctiveness from the United States.

The monarch's warm reception in Canada contrasted with a past contentious visit to Australia, reflecting varying global perceptions of monarchy. Polls showed Canadian indifference to Charles's visit, despite the royal symbolism embedded in national institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025