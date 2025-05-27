King Charles Celebrates Canada's Independence Amidst U.S. Annexation Threats

King Charles paid a symbolic visit to Canada, expressing admiration for the nation amidst threats of U.S. annexation by Donald Trump. He described Canada as "strong and free," during an address marking the first British monarch in nearly 70 years to open Canadian parliament.

The speech, primarily shaped by Prime Minister Mark Carney's team, touched on the nation's love for Canada, highlighting its independence in the face of U.S. relations. An Ipsos Reid poll indicated a growing appreciation for the monarchy's role in maintaining Canadian distinctiveness from the United States.

The monarch's warm reception in Canada contrasted with a past contentious visit to Australia, reflecting varying global perceptions of monarchy. Polls showed Canadian indifference to Charles's visit, despite the royal symbolism embedded in national institutions.

