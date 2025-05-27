Left Menu

RJD Turmoil: Tej Pratap's Expulsion Sparks Family Drama

The expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav from RJD has stirred controversy, with Akash Yadav condemning both the action and the alleged character assassination of Anushka Yadav. Tej Pratap claims his Facebook was hacked after a post insinuating a long-term relationship. Family dynamics further complicate the political drama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:10 IST
Tej Pratap Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

The recent expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has ignited a family and political drama. Akash Yadav publicly expressed his disapproval of the action, alongside concerns over alleged character attacks on his sister, Anushka Yadav, after a contentious Facebook post.

Akash urged an investigation into Tej Pratap's assertion that his Facebook was hacked when a post suggested a 12-year relationship with Anushka. He questioned Lalu Prasad Yadav's decision to expel Tej Pratap, hinting that the elder son of the RJD leader may have been wronged.

In the broader political context, Tej Pratap, who has been distant from his family, faces uncertainty. Meanwhile, his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav must navigate the political implications as assembly elections approach, amidst tension about Tej Pratap's desired return to the Mahua constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

