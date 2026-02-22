Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav's Fiery Critique of Bihar's NDA Government

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused Bihar's NDA government of undermining the Constitution at an event in Patna. He criticized the BJP and RSS for spreading divisive ideologies and failing to protect reservations for deprived castes. He also claimed that Bihar's prohibition policy was ineffective.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:15 IST
Tejashwi Yadav's Fiery Critique of Bihar's NDA Government
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a fervent critique against the NDA government in Bihar, accusing it of destabilizing the Constitution. Speaking at Patna on Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas's 649th birth anniversary, he alleged BJP leaders were promoting division and weakening the nation.

Yadav claimed, "BJP adheres to the ideologies of Nathuram Godse and Golwalkar, spreading societal hatred and undermining the country's fundamental laws." He highlighted the RSS's stance as "anti-Dalit and against reservation," pointing to the cessation of a 65% reservation for disadvantaged groups introduced by the former Mahagathbandhan regime.

The opposition leader also criticized the current government's prohibition policy, stating, "It's a complete failure, with mafias receiving protection from authorities." He reiterated RJD's commitment to uplifting the Ravidas community politically, socially, and economically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise

 Global
2
Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

Sediment Solutions: Reviving Salal Power Station

 India
3
South Africa post 187/7 against India in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eights match at Ahmedabad.

South Africa post 187/7 against India in a T20 World Cup Group 1 Super Eight...

 Global
4
Naidu Champions Digital Revolution for Andhra's Growth

Naidu Champions Digital Revolution for Andhra's Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026