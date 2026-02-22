Tejashwi Yadav's Fiery Critique of Bihar's NDA Government
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused Bihar's NDA government of undermining the Constitution at an event in Patna. He criticized the BJP and RSS for spreading divisive ideologies and failing to protect reservations for deprived castes. He also claimed that Bihar's prohibition policy was ineffective.
- Country:
- India
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a fervent critique against the NDA government in Bihar, accusing it of destabilizing the Constitution. Speaking at Patna on Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas's 649th birth anniversary, he alleged BJP leaders were promoting division and weakening the nation.
Yadav claimed, "BJP adheres to the ideologies of Nathuram Godse and Golwalkar, spreading societal hatred and undermining the country's fundamental laws." He highlighted the RSS's stance as "anti-Dalit and against reservation," pointing to the cessation of a 65% reservation for disadvantaged groups introduced by the former Mahagathbandhan regime.
The opposition leader also criticized the current government's prohibition policy, stating, "It's a complete failure, with mafias receiving protection from authorities." He reiterated RJD's commitment to uplifting the Ravidas community politically, socially, and economically.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RSS: A Workshop for Unity and Development
AI Summit in India: Innovations in Livestock and Cultural Preservation
Tribal Empowerment and Cultural Preservation: Uttarakhand's Vision for the Future
RSS Leaders Urge 'Hindu Unity' as Path to India's Global Resurgence
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Champions Social Unity and Nation-Building