Tejashwi Yadav's Fiery Critique of Bihar's NDA Government

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a fervent critique against the NDA government in Bihar, accusing it of destabilizing the Constitution. Speaking at Patna on Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas's 649th birth anniversary, he alleged BJP leaders were promoting division and weakening the nation.

Yadav claimed, "BJP adheres to the ideologies of Nathuram Godse and Golwalkar, spreading societal hatred and undermining the country's fundamental laws." He highlighted the RSS's stance as "anti-Dalit and against reservation," pointing to the cessation of a 65% reservation for disadvantaged groups introduced by the former Mahagathbandhan regime.

The opposition leader also criticized the current government's prohibition policy, stating, "It's a complete failure, with mafias receiving protection from authorities." He reiterated RJD's commitment to uplifting the Ravidas community politically, socially, and economically.

