Ravindra Chavan Takes Charge: A New Era for Workers' Rights in Maharashtra

Ravindra Chavan, the vice-president of Maharashtra BJP, has assumed leadership as the president of the All India Workers and Employees Union (AIWEU). He took the opportunity at a felicitation ceremony in Mumbai to assure workers of his commitment to resolving their issues.

The event, held at the Maharashtra BJP office, witnessed an influx of around 1,500 workers joining the BJP, including members from opposition parties and various trade unions that represent employees from airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India.

Chavan emphasized his dedication to supporting workers, stating, 'Your issues are now my issues.' He reassured workers that their legitimate demands would not be ignored as long as the current government is in power, urging them to trust the BJP's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)