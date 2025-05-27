Left Menu

Ravindra Chavan Takes Charge: A New Era for Workers' Rights in Maharashtra

Maharashtra BJP vice-president Ravindra Chavan, newly appointed as president of the All India Workers and Employees Union, has pledged to address the concerns of workers and employees. At a ceremony in Mumbai, Chavan emphasized the BJP's commitment to workers' welfare and urged trust in the party's leadership.

Ravindra Chavan, the vice-president of Maharashtra BJP, has assumed leadership as the president of the All India Workers and Employees Union (AIWEU). He took the opportunity at a felicitation ceremony in Mumbai to assure workers of his commitment to resolving their issues.

The event, held at the Maharashtra BJP office, witnessed an influx of around 1,500 workers joining the BJP, including members from opposition parties and various trade unions that represent employees from airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India.

Chavan emphasized his dedication to supporting workers, stating, 'Your issues are now my issues.' He reassured workers that their legitimate demands would not be ignored as long as the current government is in power, urging them to trust the BJP's leadership.

