Political Tensions Rise as Shiv Sena's Naresh Mhaske Critiques UBT Leadership

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske criticized the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) for alleged corruption during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting procurement discrepancies and scams under the MVA government. He defended Eknath Shinde's leadership, contrasting it with the alleged irrelevance of UBT leaders like Sanjay Raut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:40 IST
Naresh Mhaske
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh wave of political tension, Shiv Sena's Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske has launched a scathing attack on the rival faction, Shiv Sena (UBT), accusing its leaders of corruption during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing reporters at Anand Ashram, Mhaske, a former mayor, pointed to alleged procurement discrepancies, citing that while the Thane Municipal Corporation obtained body bags for Rs 350 each, the BMC under UBT's leadership paid Rs 7,000 per bag. He labeled this as a glaring example of malpractice worth investigation.

The MP further accused UBT leaders of involvement in the 'khichdi' and 'Patra' scams during the MVA regime, claiming they lack the moral authority to criticize Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Mhaske praised Shinde's leadership, contrasting it with UBT's waning influence, particularly by mentioning the role of Sanjay Raut in disrespecting party stalwarts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

