Giriraj Singh Defends Savarkar, Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks

Union minister Giriraj Singh rebuked Congress's Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of VD Savarkar, highlighting former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s past honor to the Hindutva ideologue. Singh, advocating for Savarkar's ideology, urged the nation to respect the concept of 'rashtra' and its emotional ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 00:30 IST
Giriraj Singh Defends Savarkar, Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Giriraj Singh has publicly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recurrent negative remarks on Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar.

Responding to Gandhi, Singh reminded the public that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi once honored Savarkar by issuing a postal stamp in his name.

Speaking before Savarkar's birth anniversary, Singh emphasized the significance of the 'rashtra' concept, urging citizens to embody Savarkar's patriotism and never let the nation's spirit die. Former BJP secretary Sunil Deodhar also criticized Gandhi's comments, defending Savarkar's legacy and accusing Gandhi of spreading misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

