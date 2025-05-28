Giriraj Singh Defends Savarkar, Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks

Union minister Giriraj Singh has publicly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recurrent negative remarks on Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar.

Responding to Gandhi, Singh reminded the public that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi once honored Savarkar by issuing a postal stamp in his name.

Speaking before Savarkar's birth anniversary, Singh emphasized the significance of the 'rashtra' concept, urging citizens to embody Savarkar's patriotism and never let the nation's spirit die. Former BJP secretary Sunil Deodhar also criticized Gandhi's comments, defending Savarkar's legacy and accusing Gandhi of spreading misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)