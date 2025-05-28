Missouri Supreme Court Reinstates Strict Abortion Ban

The Missouri Supreme Court has overturned lower court decisions, thereby reinstating the state's strict abortion ban, at least temporarily.

The high court directed Circuit Court Judge Jerri Zhang to annul her injunctions against the abortion ban, asserting that a stricter legal standard established by a prior Supreme Court ruling had not been applied. The judge may reconsider her decisions under this new guidance, which leaves room for her to potentially issue new injunctions based on a different legal rationale. The core lawsuit challenging the ban has not yet gone to trial, but for the moment, Missouri's abortion ban—triggered by the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade—is back in effect.

Last November, Missouri voters approved a ballot measure amending the state constitution to ensure abortion rights up to fetal viability. In response, Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit to nullify the abortion ban, leading to Judge Zhang's rulings. Initially, Zhang ruled the ban unconstitutional but retained licensing requirements that restricted many abortions. Subsequent rulings deemed these requirements discriminatory, allowing Planned Parenthood to resume operations. The attorney general's challenge to these rulings led to the Supreme Court's recent decision. Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers are pushing a new ballot measure to potentially repeal the voter-approved amendment on abortion rights.