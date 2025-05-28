Trinamool Congress Demands Pre-Monsoon Special Parliament Session
The Trinamool Congress, backed by other opposition parties, demands a special session of Parliament in June before the Monsoon session. This demand follows the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. India launched precision strikes in response, and multi-party delegations are now conveying India's anti-terrorism stance internationally.
The Trinamool Congress has called for a special session of Parliament to be convened in June, ahead of the scheduled Monsoon session in July. Deputy leader Sagarika Ghose highlighted the party's alignment with the government following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.
Echoing the demand initially put forth by MP Kapil Sibal, Ghose reiterated the need for a parliamentary session to address critical issues. Opposition parties, united against the BJP, are pushing for this special gathering to deliberate on pressing national matters.
Under Operation Sindoor, India executed precision strikes on terror infrastructure sites following the Pahalgam attack. In retaliation, Pakistan targeted Indian military bases. India's response has been robust, with multi-party delegations sent to major countries to reinforce India's anti-terrorism message.
