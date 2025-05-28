Rahul Gandhi vs BJP: The Battle Over Caste and Education

In a heated exchange, Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari retaliated against Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's criticism of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Patwari accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of making lies their 'jewels,' which Pradhan allegedly flaunted.

Speaking in Jabalpur, Patwari defended Gandhi's advocacy for justice and social issues, particularly the push for a caste census, a move initially mocked by the BJP but later accepted. Patwari claimed Gandhi's focus on justice contrasts with the BJP's approach.

Meanwhile, Pradhan fired back on social media, accusing Congress of deceiving marginalized communities and using foreign 'toolkits' to spread misinformation. He argued that under Modi's leadership, significant improvements in educational opportunities for SC, ST, and OBC communities have been made, countering Gandhi's claims.

